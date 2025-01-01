$17,897+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC6M7861631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
White 2021 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
