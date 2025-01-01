Menu
White 2021 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD

Awards:
 * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

2021 Kia Sportage

110,000 KM

$17,897

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

LX

12283095

2021 Kia Sportage

LX

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$17,897

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC6M7861631

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Recent Arrival!


White 2021 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic FWD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$17,897

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Kia Sportage