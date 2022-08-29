$38,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2021 Kia Sportage
2021 Kia Sportage
SX AWD
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
45,598KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143251
- Stock #: K9291
- VIN: KNDPRCA62M7892127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $40
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! OFF LEASE! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER TAILGATE MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9