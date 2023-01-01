Menu
2021 Kia Stinger

70,414 KM

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
GT Limited AWD w-Red Interior | HUD | ROOF | NAV |

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

70,414KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394808
  • Stock #: K9637A
  • VIN: KNAE55LC9M6091165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,414 KM

Vehicle Description

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEADS UP DISPLAY - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED REAR SEATS - SMART CRUISE CONTROL - 15 SPEAKER HARMON/ KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!!


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Stinger-2021-id9925987.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $42

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

