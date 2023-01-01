$40,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Stinger
GT Limited AWD w-Red Interior | HUD | ROOF | NAV |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
$40,980
- Stock #: K9637A
- VIN: KNAE55LC9M6091165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,414 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! ONE OWNER!! KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEADS UP DISPLAY - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED REAR SEATS - SMART CRUISE CONTROL - 15 SPEAKER HARMON/ KARDON SOUND SYSTEM - BLUETOOTH MUCH MORE!!
