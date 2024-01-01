$43,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Stinger
GT Limited AWD Neon Orange | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,921 KM
Vehicle Description
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? Bi Function Dynamic Bending LED Headlights ? 360 Degree Camera Monitoring System ? Lane Keep Assist System ? Autonomous Emergency Braking ? Advanced Smart Cruise Control ? Heads Up Display ? 7? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ? 15 Speaker Harmon/ Kardon Sound System ? Auto dimming mirror w/ Homelink & Compass ? Nappa Leather Interior ? Air cell lumbar driver seat with bolster adjuster ? Upgraded Headliner Material ? Upgraded Pillar Material ? Heated Rear Seats ? Driver Cushion Extension ? Air Cooled Front Seats MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
