<p>480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? Bi Function Dynamic Bending LED Headlights ? 360 Degree Camera Monitoring System ? Lane Keep Assist System ? Autonomous Emergency Braking ? Advanced Smart Cruise Control ? Heads Up Display ? 7? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ? 15 Speaker Harmon/ Kardon Sound System ? Auto dimming mirror w/ Homelink & Compass ? Nappa Leather Interior ? Air cell lumbar driver seat with bolster adjuster ? Upgraded Headliner Material ? Upgraded Pillar Material ? Heated Rear Seats ? Driver Cushion Extension ? Air Cooled Front Seats MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120</p> <p>000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2</p> <p>000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)</p> <a href=http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Stinger-2021-id10438277.html>http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Stinger-2021-id10438277.html</a>

2021 Kia Stinger

8,921 KM

$43,980

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD Neon Orange | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

2021 Kia Stinger

GT Limited AWD Neon Orange | ROOF | LEATHER | NAV

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

8,921KM
Used
VIN KNAE55LC4M6096015

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,921 KM

480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER!! CLEAN CARFAX!! KEY FEATURES: ? 8? Multimedia Interface (/w Navi) ? Bi Function Dynamic Bending LED Headlights ? 360 Degree Camera Monitoring System ? Lane Keep Assist System ? Autonomous Emergency Braking ? Advanced Smart Cruise Control ? Heads Up Display ? 7? TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster ? 15 Speaker Harmon/ Kardon Sound System ? Auto dimming mirror w/ Homelink & Compass ? Nappa Leather Interior ? Air cell lumbar driver seat with bolster adjuster ? Upgraded Headliner Material ? Upgraded Pillar Material ? Heated Rear Seats ? Driver Cushion Extension ? Air Cooled Front Seats MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 8.99% OAC. See dealer for details. CPO advantages - No charge 6 year / 120


000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2


000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)


http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Stinger-2021-id10438277.html

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $45

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-XXXX

905-847-1511

$43,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2021 Kia Stinger