Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Telluride

8,456 KM

Details Description Features

$65,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD | DUAL ROOF | LEAHTER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD | DUAL ROOF | LEAHTER | NAV | 1 OWNER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$65,980

+ taxes & licensing

8,456KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8150632
  • Stock #: K8009
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC1MG156179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8009
  • Mileage 8,456 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Telluride-2021-id8583358.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. **
ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE IN! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES; - DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - BLIND VIEW CAMERA - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - SMART POWER TAILGATE MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 3.99% OAC. See dea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2016 BMW M3 4dr sdn ...
 68,368 KM
$57,980 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX Aut...
 63,012 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio5 EX IVT...
 9,193 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory