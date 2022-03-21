Menu
2021 Kia Telluride

28,156 KM

$59,980

+ tax & licensing
$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE

2021 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$59,980

+ taxes & licensing

28,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8946058
  • Stock #: SB66A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC2MG102504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SB66A
  • Mileage 28,156 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Telluride-2021-id9015751.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $61
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEATURES: - DUAL SUNROOF - NAVIGATION - HARMON / KARDON PREM SOUND - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - LEATHER - BLIND VIEW MONITOR - FRONT PARKING SENSORS - POWER TAILGATE MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing availabl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

