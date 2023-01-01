Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Telluride

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Telluride

SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707026
  • Stock #: UC47A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC2MG160466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Telluride-2021-id9484384.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $51
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - HEATED + COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing availab...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2017 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 125,222 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride S...
 43,000 KM
$49,980 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride S...
 11,726 KM
$55,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory