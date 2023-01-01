$49,980+ tax & licensing
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Kia Telluride
SX AWD | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | NAV | ADAP CRUISE
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707026
- Stock #: UC47A
- VIN: 5XYP5DHC2MG160466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $51
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - PANORAMIC ROOF - LEATHER - HEATED + COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - NAVIGATION - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing availab...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9