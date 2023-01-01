Menu
2021 Kia Telluride

24,854 KM

Details Description Features

$50,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

SX

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

24,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9771661
  • Stock #: L3275A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC7MG194791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,854 KM

Vehicle Description

SX AWD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

