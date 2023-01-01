2021 Kia Telluride

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 8 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9771661

9771661 Stock #: L3275A

L3275A VIN: 5XYP5DHC7MG194791

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,854 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Comfort rear air Climate Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Hands-Free Liftgate Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring Cruise Control Steering Assist Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.