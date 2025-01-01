$60,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged HSE Dynamic REDINT|SUNROOF|NAVI|
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$60,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,903 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SUV | FOUR WHEEL DRIVE | V8 SUPERCHARGED | HSE DYNAMIC PACKAGE | NAVIATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | INTERIOR AMBIENT LIGHTNING | HEATED REAR SEATS | AUTOMATIC LED HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | POWER TAILGATE | & MORE!!
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $60888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $899 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified. We offer a range of financing options for an additional $999. PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:
Vehicle Features
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
905-334-3596