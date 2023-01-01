$56,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 350
350 AWD LOW KM | POWER LIFTGATE | NAVI
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
$56,888
- Listing ID: 9836060
- Stock #: ALP7473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,849 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED STEERING! NAVIGATION! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
✓ Cargo Net
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport S/S+ Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Support Alert
2021 Lexus RX 350 AWD Caviar
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.
