2021 Lexus RX 350

27,849 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Lexus RX 350

2021 Lexus RX 350

350 AWD LOW KM | POWER LIFTGATE | NAVI

2021 Lexus RX 350

350 AWD LOW KM | POWER LIFTGATE | NAVI

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,849KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836060
  • Stock #: ALP7473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ALP7473
  • Mileage 27,849 KM

Vehicle Description

ALP7473

LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER MOONROOF! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED STEERING! NAVIGATION! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
✓ Cargo Net

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ Gracenote
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport S/S+ Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Support Alert

2021 Lexus RX 350 AWD Caviar

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

Memory Seats

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

