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2021 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
2021 Lincoln Aviator
Grand Touring
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
115,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY2MNL02319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Oak-Land Ford
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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2021 Lincoln Aviator