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2021 Lincoln Aviator

115,577 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14531904

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Grand Touring

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMYJ8XY2MNL02319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

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570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
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289-277-8520

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2021 Lincoln Aviator