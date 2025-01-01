$34,423+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$34,423
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D99MUL13148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 86,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
360-Degree Camera, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Elements Package, Equipment Group 201A, Evasive Steering Assist (ESA), Forward Sensing System, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Reverse Brake Assist, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Black Metallic 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
2021 Lincoln Corsair