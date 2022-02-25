Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

625 KM

Details Description Features

$349,999

+ tax & licensing
$349,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$349,999

+ taxes & licensing

625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8448771
  • Stock #: P06049
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ1MX417438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06049
  • Mileage 625 KM

Vehicle Description

This high-performance 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 577-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 engine gives this G63 incredible performance, and its posh cabin offers all the modern amenities we've come to expect from a top-spec Mercedes. Now available for lease at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, Ontario.This G63 AMG includes the following options:Only 625 KM'sAMG Night PackageSeat Comfort Package PlusAMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel22"" AMG Cross-Spoke - Matte Black WheelsMetal Weave TrimNight Black Magno Exterior+ All The Standard G63 Options*Available for lease ONLY*SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
rear air
Climate Control
Cargo shade
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

