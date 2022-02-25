$349,999+ tax & licensing
905-845-1646
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
Kennedy Ford
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$349,999
- Listing ID: 8448771
- Stock #: P06049
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ1MX417438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06049
- Mileage 625 KM
Vehicle Description
This high-performance 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 577-hp twin-turbocharged V-8 engine gives this G63 incredible performance, and its posh cabin offers all the modern amenities we've come to expect from a top-spec Mercedes. Now available for lease at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, Ontario.This G63 AMG includes the following options:Only 625 KM'sAMG Night PackageSeat Comfort Package PlusAMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel22"" AMG Cross-Spoke - Matte Black WheelsMetal Weave TrimNight Black Magno Exterior+ All The Standard G63 Options*Available for lease ONLY*SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
