Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

95,000 KM

Details Description

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC HYBRI

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 450 4MATIC HYBRI

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 9968699
  2. 9968699
  3. 9968699
  4. 9968699
  5. 9968699
  6. 9968699
  7. 9968699
  8. 9968699
  9. 9968699
  10. 9968699
  11. 9968699
  12. 9968699
  13. 9968699
  14. 9968699
  15. 9968699
  16. 9968699
Contact Seller

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968699
  • Stock #: 1056
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB5MA350770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1056
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Mercedes Benz GLE450 4Matic, accident free, fully loaded!!!

Car is Loaded with Navigation, 360 View Camera, Running Boards, Heads Up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Woodtrim, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Light View, Seat Comfort, Ambient Lighting and Exterior lighting.


Brothers Deals on Wheels

1-345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 95,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i
 101,000 KM
$65,888 + tax & lic
2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 14,400 KM
$110,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory