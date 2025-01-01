Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>CVT with Xtronic, AWD.<br><br>Gray 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic AWD

2021 Nissan Murano

87,326 KM

$26,632

+ tax & licensing
Midnight Edition

12147522

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
87,326KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS2MC130591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # D4G098X
  • Mileage 87,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CVT with Xtronic, AWD.

Gray 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic AWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
