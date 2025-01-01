$26,632+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano

2021 Nissan Murano
Midnight Edition


Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520


Used
87,326KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS2MC130591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # D4G098X
- Mileage 87,326 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
CVT with Xtronic, AWD.
Gray 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic AWD


Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.







