2021 Nissan Sentra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFE</span><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>TY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>ADD ONLY $699+TAX</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////</span></p>

2021 Nissan Sentra

72,737 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Sentra

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12897794

2021 Nissan Sentra

AUTO LOW KM NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1755965623
  2. 1755965622
  3. 1755965623
  4. 1755965623
  5. 1755965623
  6. 1755965623
  7. 1755965623
  8. 1755965623
  9. 1755965622
  10. 1755965623
  11. 1755965622
  12. 1755965622
  13. 1755965624
  14. 1755965622
  15. 1755965624
  16. 1755965622
  17. 1755965623
  18. 1755965624
  19. 1755965623
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,737KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV6MY206118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3922
  • Mileage 72,737 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

 

AUTO, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL,

 

 

CLEAN CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $699+TAX

 

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla AUTO ONE OWNER SAFETY NEW BRAKES LEATHER H-SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla AUTO ONE OWNER SAFETY NEW BRAKES LEATHER H-SEATS 162,634 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento 7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Kia Sorento 7PASS NO ACCIDENT AWD SAFETY NEW BRAKES+TIRES B-T 140,087 KM $20,777 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS CARPLAY LANE KEEPING for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Hyundai Elantra AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS CARPLAY LANE KEEPING 52,297 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2021 Nissan Sentra