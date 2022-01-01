Menu
2021 Polestar POLESTAR 2

100 KM

$77,950

+ tax & licensing
$77,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2021 Polestar POLESTAR 2

2021 Polestar POLESTAR 2

PERFORMANCE LAUNCH EDITION PILOT, PLUS, OHLINS!

2021 Polestar POLESTAR 2

PERFORMANCE LAUNCH EDITION PILOT, PLUS, OHLINS!

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$77,950

+ taxes & licensing

100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8071594
  Stock #: 1-21-304
  VIN: LPSED3KA7ML008286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE LOVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES AND SIZES - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM IN OAKVILLE TODAY! *

Finished in Snow on a Slate WeaveTech interior with Black Ash Deco, this all electric hatchback comes fully equipped with the Pilot, Plus AND Performance Packages, original charging equipment, as well as the following options:


- Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD): up to 400 km of range and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds

- Frameless Interior and Exterior Mirrors

- Infotainment Powered by Android including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google PlayStore

- Polestar App and Digital Key

- PILOT Package: Pixel LED Headlights, Light Sequences, LED Front Fog Lights with Cornering Lights, 360 Degree Camera, Driver Assistance with Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Stop Assist, Blind Spot Information System, Rear Collision Warning, Automatic Dimming Exterior Mirrors and Park Assist

- PLUS Package: Heat Pump, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Sound, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Heated Washer Fluid Nozzle, Wireless Charging for Smartphone

- PERFORMANCE Package: Öhlins Dual Flow Valves Shock Absorbers, Gold Brembo Four Pistons Aluminum Front Calipers, 20-inch 4-Y Spoke Polished Forged Alloy Wheels with Gold Valve Caps, Gold Seatbelts


This brand new 2021 Polestar 2 is being sold CarFax verified and safety certified.

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of manufacture vehicle warranty (4 years / 80,000 km), battery warranty (8 years / 160,000 km), and corrosion warranty (12 years). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

