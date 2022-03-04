Menu
2021 RAM 1500

11,920 KM

Details Features

$53,800

+ tax & licensing
$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

2021 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$53,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492168
  Stock #: 2T513A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT5MS561680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

