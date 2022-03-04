$53,800+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
11,920KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8492168
- Stock #: 2T513A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT5MS561680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 11,920 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2