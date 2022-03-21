$48,980+ tax & licensing
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Classic WARLOCK | CREW | 4X4 | TECH | NAV | LOW KMS |
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$48,980
+ taxes & licensing
9,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787434
- Stock #: K9125A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8MS588047
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9125A
- Mileage 9,950 KM
Vehicle Description
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $50
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEATURE: - TECH PKG - PROTECTION PKG - HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP - REMOTE START - POWER SLIDING WINDOW - UCONNECT 8.4 WITH NAV - CLASS IV HITCH - PREMUIM CLOTH SEATS https://www.dodge.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWind...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9