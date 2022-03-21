Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

9,950 KM

Details Description Features

$48,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic WARLOCK | CREW | 4X4 | TECH | NAV | LOW KMS |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic WARLOCK | CREW | 4X4 | TECH | NAV | LOW KMS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$48,980

+ taxes & licensing

9,950KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787434
  • Stock #: K9125A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8MS588047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9125A
  • Mileage 9,950 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/RAM-1500_Classic-2021-id8925961.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $50
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** KEY FEATURE: - TECH PKG - PROTECTION PKG - HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP - REMOTE START - POWER SLIDING WINDOW - UCONNECT 8.4 WITH NAV - CLASS IV HITCH - PREMUIM CLOTH SEATS https://www.dodge.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWind...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2022 Kia Seltos EX A...
 19,189 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX | L...
 20,918 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride N...
 12,323 KM
$71,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory