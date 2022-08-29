2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 4 8 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9059362

9059362 Stock #: 201

201 VIN: 3c6rr7kg9mg536079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 201

Mileage 71,483 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.