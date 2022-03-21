Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

21,539 KM

Details Description Features

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT | EYE SHIGHT | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT | EYE SHIGHT | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEAT

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

21,539KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8663158
  • Stock #: K9099
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC1MH343338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9099
  • Mileage 21,539 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Subaru-Crosstrek-2021-id8859670.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $34
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! OFF LEASE! KEY FEATURES: - PUSH BUTTON START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LANE KEEP ASISST MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2021 Hyundai PALISAD...
 8,149 KM
$60,980 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 37,743 KM
$42,980 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Rio5 EX Tec...
 13,345 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory