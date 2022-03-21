$32,980+ tax & licensing
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT | EYE SHIGHT | CLEAN CARFAX | HTD SEAT
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
21,539KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8663158
- Stock #: K9099
- VIN: JF2GTAPC1MH343338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9099
- Mileage 21,539 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $34
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! OFF LEASE! KEY FEATURES: - PUSH BUTTON START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LANE KEEP ASISST MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9