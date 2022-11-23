Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

6,209 KM

Details Features

$31,877

+ tax & licensing
$31,877

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$31,877

+ taxes & licensing

6,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9414184
  • Stock #: 2T1256A
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC3M8369357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2T1256A
  • Mileage 6,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

