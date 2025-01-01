Menu
<p class= data-start=121 data-end=338>This vehicle is <strong data-start=156 data-end=190>not drivable and not certified</strong> as per <strong data-start=198 data-end=219>OMVIC regulations</strong>. <strong data-start=221 data-end=260>Certification is available for $899</strong>, which includes a full safety inspection to ensure the vehicle is roadworthy.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=340 data-end=512>A variety of <strong data-start=353 data-end=374>financing options</strong> are available for an additional <strong data-start=407 data-end=415>$999</strong>, tailored to suit your needs. </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=514 data-end=583>Ask us about our <strong data-start=531 data-end=558>extended warranty plans</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class= data-start=585 data-end=651>📞 <strong data-start=588 data-end=651>Contact us today for more information or to book a viewing!</strong></p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

135,767 KM

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD ACCDNTFREE|BLUETOOTH|WHITE INTERIOR

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD ACCDNTFREE|BLUETOOTH|WHITE INTERIOR

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,767KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB3MF906844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596

2021 Tesla Model 3