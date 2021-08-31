Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model 3

30 KM

Details Description

$66,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$66,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS AUTOPILOT, BRAND NEW

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7869072
  2. 7869072
  3. 7869072
  4. 7869072
  5. 7869072
  6. 7869072
  7. 7869072
  8. 7869072
  9. 7869072
  10. 7869072
  11. 7869072
  12. 7869072
  13. 7869072
  14. 7869072
  15. 7869072
  16. 7869072
  17. 7869072
  18. 7869072
  19. 7869072
  20. 7869072
  21. 7869072
  22. 7869072
  23. 7869072
  24. 7869072
  25. 7869072
  26. 7869072
  27. 7869072
  28. 7869072
  29. 7869072
  30. 7869072
  31. 7869072
  32. 7869072
  33. 7869072
  34. 7869072
  35. 7869072
  36. 7869072
  37. 7869072
  38. 7869072
  39. 7869072
  40. 7869072
  41. 7869072
Contact Seller

$66,950

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7869072
  • Stock #: 1-21-202
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF061365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This M3 needs no introduction and is available for a new home! Finished in Solid Black on a Black Partial Premium Interior and equipped with the ever efficient 18 inch Tesla Aero Wheels, the Tesla Model 3 is ready to electrify your transport needs! This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options:


PARTIAL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats

- Premium seat material and trim

- Upgraded audio immersive sound

- Standard maps & navigation

- LED fog lamps

- Center console with storage, 4 USB Type-C ports and docking with wireless charging for 2 smartphones

- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- Music and media over Bluetooth

- Custom driver profiles


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise Control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road

- Autosteer


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- WiFi Connectivity for the car

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls

- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance

- 18-inch Tesla Aero Wheels


May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

The Model 3 is built so well and is so simple that even German luxury auto manufacturers with over 100 year heritage were surprised at the quality and engineering. With a 423 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?

This locally owned, one owner, accidents and claims free Tesla Model 3 is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) valid until September 2025 and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km) valid until September 2029. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 23,500 KM
$59,950 + tax & lic
2021 MINI Cooper SE ...
 14,950 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 170 KM
$94,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory