2021 Tesla Model 3

2,950 KM

Details Description

$79,950

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, SPORT WHEELS, CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

2,950KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7946072
  • Stock #: 1-21-247
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB7MF667293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,950 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL PERFORMANCE MODELS FOR YOU TO CHOOSE FROM - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This Dual Motor All Wheel Drive Model 3 is finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black and White Premium interior and is equipped with the 19-inch Sport Wheels! Comes with original chargers and adapter, as well as the following options:

May we be so bold as to say:  THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!

This technological marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:

PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear

- Premium Cabin Material 

- Premium White Trim across dash

- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well

- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles

- Premium audio system

- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection

- Auto Dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

- LED fog lamps

- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones

- HEATED STEERING WHEEL!


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- FM/Internet Streaming Radio

- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls


Skip the line to get your Model 3 and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add HST, licensing and $10 OMVIC fee.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty valid until October 2025 or 80,000 km, whichever comes first, as well as balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km) valid until October 2029. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

