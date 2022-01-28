2021 Tesla Model 3

$76,950 + taxes & licensing 7 , 5 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162449

8162449 Stock #: 1-21-213

1-21-213 VIN: 5YJ3E1EBXMF013232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,517 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.