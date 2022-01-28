$78,980+ tax & licensing
$78,980
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Performance | FREE WINTERS | AWD | AUTO PILOT |
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
48,606KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163859
- Stock #: K8012
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EC5MF850527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE IN! KEY FEATURES; - AUTO PILOT - BLUETOOTH - BOOM BOX - GLASS ROOF - NAVIGATION MUCH MORE!
