2021 Tesla Model 3

48,606 KM

Details Description Features

$78,980

+ tax & licensing
Performance | FREE WINTERS | AWD | AUTO PILOT |

Location

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

48,606KM
Used
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EC5MF850527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,606 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Tesla-Model_3-2021-id8591067.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE IN! KEY FEATURES; - AUTO PILOT - BLUETOOTH - BOOM BOX - GLASS ROOF - NAVIGATION MUCH MORE!

