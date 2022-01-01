Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model S

6,065 KM

Details Description Features

$139,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model S

2021 Tesla Model S

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT, REFRESHED, YOKE STEERING!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model S

LONG RANGE AUTOPILOT, REFRESHED, YOKE STEERING!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 8100433
  2. 8100433
  3. 8100433
Contact Seller

$139,950

+ taxes & licensing

6,065KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8100433
  • Stock #: 1-21-212
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E53MF224242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,065 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR TRANSPORT NEEDS -  WE ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on an All Black Premium Interior with Ebony Decor AND THE ICONIC YOKE STEERING, the all new 2021 Model S is finally here and it comes equipped with the following options:

- Tesla All-Wheel Drive; Front and Rear Motors enable performance, traction, and torque in all conditions

- Basic Autopilot; Adaptive Cruise and Autosteer, with a suite of safety features (emergency braking, collision warning, blind spot monitoring)

- Sentry Mode for increased security 

- Adaptive Suspension; adjustment of ride height, damping and rebound for exceptional ride quality and performance

- Three Displays for the first time ever; 17 inch center display, 12.3 inch drivers display, and 8 inch second row display

- Tri-Zone Climate Control

- 22-Speaker Audio System with active noise cancelling

- Full Glass Roof

- Heated seats (with ventilation for front seats), heated steering and heated windshield

- 19-inch Tesla Tempest Wheels

The Long Range Model S averages 652 km on a full charge (subject to conditions) and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of Tesla Comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) and Tesla Battery and Drive Unit Limited warranty (8 years / 240,000 km).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2021 Tesla Model S L...
 6,065 KM
$139,950 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 45,034 KM
$59,950 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 60,668 KM
$54,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory