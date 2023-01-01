Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model Y

107,000 KM

Details Description

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brothers Deals On Wheels

647-893-1342

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

647-893-1342

  1. 10557876
  2. 10557876
  3. 10557876
  4. 10557876
  5. 10557876
  6. 10557876
  7. 10557876
  8. 10557876
  9. 10557876
  10. 10557876
  11. 10557876
  12. 10557876
  13. 10557876
  14. 10557876
Contact Seller

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557876
  • Stock #: 1180
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEEXMF063155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, Black on Black!!!

The vehicle is loaded with Auto Pilot Computer: Full Self Driving, Navigation, 360 Camera, Moonroof, Heated Seats and many more!!!

Extended Warranty Available for Purchase!!!

Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 67,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series M3...
 80,000 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 65,000 KM
$74,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brothers Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brothers Deals On Wheels

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Call Dealer

647-893-XXXX

(click to show)

647-893-1342

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory