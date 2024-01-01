Menu
Experience the future of driving with this sleek and sophisticated 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, now available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This stunning electric SUV boasts a captivating blue exterior, a luxurious black interior, and a range of advanced features designed to enhance your every journey. With its powerful all-wheel drive system, youll enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Model Y has 140,473km on the odometer, and its ready to take you wherever you need to go in style and comfort.

Prepare to be impressed by the Model Ys cutting-edge technology, including its intuitive touchscreen display, advanced Autopilot features, and seamless smartphone integration. Youll love the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a comprehensive suite of safety features that provide peace of mind on every drive. The Model Ys long-range battery offers impressive electric range, allowing you to explore further and charge less frequently.

Here are 5 of the Model Ys most captivating features:

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This innovative feature helps you maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically adjusting your speed to match traffic flow.
Autopilot: Experience semi-autonomous driving with Autopilot, which assists with steering, acceleration, and braking on highways.
Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy exceptional comfort during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a rich and powerful sound experience with the Model Ys premium audio system.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the sky with the Model Ys spacious sunroof/moonroof, adding a touch of openness and luxury to your driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Experience the future of driving with this sleek and sophisticated 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, now available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This stunning electric SUV boasts a captivating blue exterior, a luxurious black interior, and a range of advanced features designed to enhance your every journey. With its powerful all-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Model Y has 140,473km on the odometer, and it's ready to take you wherever you need to go in style and comfort.

Prepare to be impressed by the Model Y's cutting-edge technology, including its intuitive touchscreen display, advanced Autopilot features, and seamless smartphone integration. You'll love the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a comprehensive suite of safety features that provide peace of mind on every drive. The Model Y's long-range battery offers impressive electric range, allowing you to explore further and charge less frequently.

Here are 5 of the Model Y's most captivating features:

  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This innovative feature helps you maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically adjusting your speed to match traffic flow.
  • Autopilot: Experience semi-autonomous driving with Autopilot, which assists with steering, acceleration, and braking on highways.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy exceptional comfort during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a rich and powerful sound experience with the Model Y's premium audio system.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the sky with the Model Y's spacious sunroof/moonroof, adding a touch of openness and luxury to your driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

