2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,473 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $35888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.
Experience the future of driving with this sleek and sophisticated 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, now available at Alfaisal Motors Ltd. This stunning electric SUV boasts a captivating blue exterior, a luxurious black interior, and a range of advanced features designed to enhance your every journey. With its powerful all-wheel drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling and exceptional performance, while the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo. This well-maintained Model Y has 140,473km on the odometer, and it's ready to take you wherever you need to go in style and comfort.
Prepare to be impressed by the Model Y's cutting-edge technology, including its intuitive touchscreen display, advanced Autopilot features, and seamless smartphone integration. You'll love the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a comprehensive suite of safety features that provide peace of mind on every drive. The Model Y's long-range battery offers impressive electric range, allowing you to explore further and charge less frequently.
Here are 5 of the Model Y's most captivating features:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: This innovative feature helps you maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically adjusting your speed to match traffic flow.
- Autopilot: Experience semi-autonomous driving with Autopilot, which assists with steering, acceleration, and braking on highways.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy exceptional comfort during those chilly Canadian winters with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in a rich and powerful sound experience with the Model Y's premium audio system.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the sky with the Model Y's spacious sunroof/moonroof, adding a touch of openness and luxury to your driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
