2021 Tesla Model Y

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO PROPEL YOU INTO THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT - OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL Y's - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Premium Interior and equipped with the ever practical 5 seater option as well as 19-inch Gemini Wheels, the Tesla Model Y aims to replicate the success of its sedan counterpart, the Model 3, in the form of an electric crossover utility vehicle. This technological marvel is equipped with the standard range battery and is also loaded with the following options:
PREMIUM PACKAGE:
- 12-way power adjustable heated front seats and heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Premium seat material and trim
- Upgraded audio immersive sound; 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps
- LED fog lamps
- Center console with storage, 4 USB Type-C ports and docking with wireless charging for 2 smartphones
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Power folding, auto-dimming, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth
- Custom driver profiles
AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 15-inch touchscreen display
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- WiFi Connectivity for the car
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App
- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
- 19-inch Tesla Gemini Wheels
May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST CAR IN THE WORLD!
With a 393 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong?
Skip the line to get your Model Y and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery! We have several other Model Y's in stock in various colours and trim levels.
This like new, accident and claims free Tesla Model Y is being sold safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Smart EV it is only the second largest purchase after a property.
Finance $0 down over up to 96 months with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.
Balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000km) and powertrain warranty (8 years / 160,000 km). Extended warranty options available upon request.
