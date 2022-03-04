2021 Tesla Model Y

$97,700 + taxes & licensing 7 , 1 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8526020

8526020 Stock #: 1-22-073

1-22-073 VIN: 5YJYGDEE8MF278761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,131 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.