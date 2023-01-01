Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

122,027 KM

Details Description

$59,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, INDUCTION WHEELS!

LONG RANGE AWD AUTOPILOT, INDUCTION WHEELS!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

122,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641953
  • Stock #: 1-23-011
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEE3MF064583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,027 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

This 2021 Model Y is finished in Solid Black on an All Black Premium interior. This unmistakably all electric SUV is ready for a new home!

May we be so bold as to say: THIS IS THE BEST SUV IN THE WORLD!

This technological and engineering marvel comes equipped with the long range battery and:


PREMIUM PACKAGE:

- Premium Heated Seating, front and rear
- Premium Cabin Material
- Two USB charging ports for rear passengers, two USB in the front as well
- 12-way power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with customer driver profiles
- Three independently folding 2nd row seats
- Premium audio system (14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps and immersive sound)
- Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared protection
- Power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Centre console with covered storage and charging docks for two smartphones


AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- Rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and braking based on other vehicles on the road
- Autosteer


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 15-inch touchscreen display

- Dual Zone Climate Control
- FM/Internet Streaming Radio
- Keyless entry and remote climate control with App

- Voice Activated Controls
- Automatic Emergency Braking and Collision Avoidance
- 20-inch Induction Wheels


Skip the line to get your Model Y and purchase this one which is available for immediate delivery!
With a 525 km range on a single charge that costs you no more than $10 subject to local hydro costs, how can you go wrong, while doing 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Our price includes safety certification, only add destination and doc fee, AC fee, HST, licensing and OMVIC.

Finance and leasing options with $0 down over up to 84 months with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.

Shipping available to anywhere in Canada in 7-10 days!

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years / 192,000 km). Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
