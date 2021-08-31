+ taxes & licensing
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Roof Rack
✓ Step Bars
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
2021 Toyota 4Runner Venture 4WD Blizzard Pearl
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
