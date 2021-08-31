Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

15,543 KM

Details Description Features

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Venture 4WD Toyota Certified with Leather Seats, Step Rails, and Roof Rack

2021 Toyota 4Runner

Venture 4WD Toyota Certified with Leather Seats, Step Rails, and Roof Rack

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

15,543KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7866207
  • Stock #: P3475
  • VIN: JTEHU5JR8M5893475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3475
  • Mileage 15,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in! Dealership Serviced! Remainder of Factory Warranty! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Roof Rack
✓ Step Bars

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2021 Toyota 4Runner Venture 4WD Blizzard Pearl

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

