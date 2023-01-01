$59,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2021 Toyota 4Runner
TRD PRO 4WD 5-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | NAVI
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
866-608-5503
$59,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9635452
- Stock #: LP4293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LP4293
- Mileage 78,648 KM
Vehicle Description
LP4293
5-PASSENGER! RUNNING BOARDS! ROOF RACK! LEATHER SEATS! POWER SEATS! NAVIGATION! POWER MOONROOF! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Roof Rack
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ 5-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4WD Midnight Black Metallic
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.