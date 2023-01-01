Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

78,648 KM

Details

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

TRD PRO 4WD 5-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | NAVI

2021 Toyota 4Runner

TRD PRO 4WD 5-PASS | LEATHER SEATS | NAVI

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

78,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635452
  • Stock #: LP4293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP4293
  • Mileage 78,648 KM

Vehicle Description

LP4293

5-PASSENGER! RUNNING BOARDS! ROOF RACK! LEATHER SEATS! POWER SEATS! NAVIGATION! POWER MOONROOF! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Running Boards
✓ Roof Rack

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ 5-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Power Seats

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation

2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4WD Midnight Black Metallic

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price. This was a previous commercial vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

