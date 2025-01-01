Menu
<p data-start=76 data-end=147><strong data-start=76 data-end=147>2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – Efficient, Refined, and Ready to Drive</strong></p><p data-start=149 data-end=447>Experience the perfect balance of fuel efficiency, comfort, and Toyota reliability with this <strong data-start=242 data-end=265>2021 Corolla Hybrid</strong>. Exceptionally clean and well cared for, this hybrid sedan offers a smooth, quiet ride and a surprisingly upscale interior — including <strong data-start=401 data-end=418>leather seats</strong> for added comfort and style.</p><p data-start=449 data-end=475><strong data-start=449 data-end=475>Highlights & Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=477 data-end=1227><li data-start=477 data-end=564><p data-start=479 data-end=564><strong data-start=479 data-end=508>1.8L Hybrid Synergy Drive</strong> – outstanding fuel economy at <strong data-start=539 data-end=564>4.4L/100km (combined)</strong></p></li><li data-start=565 data-end=645><p data-start=567 data-end=645><strong data-start=567 data-end=611>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</strong> for smooth, seamless acceleration</p></li><li data-start=646 data-end=713><p data-start=648 data-end=713><strong data-start=648 data-end=677>Leather-appointed seating</strong> – clean, plush, and well-maintained</p></li><li data-start=714 data-end=875><p data-start=716 data-end=875><strong data-start=716 data-end=743>Toyota Safety Sense 2.0</strong>: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams</p></li><li data-start=876 data-end=946><p data-start=878 data-end=946><strong data-start=878 data-end=908>8-inch touchscreen display</strong> with <strong data-start=914 data-end=946>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=947 data-end=971><p data-start=949 data-end=971><strong data-start=949 data-end=971>Heated front seats</strong></p></li><li data-start=972 data-end=1017><p data-start=974 data-end=1017><strong data-start=974 data-end=1017>Smart Key system with push-button start</strong></p></li><li data-start=1018 data-end=1054><p data-start=1020 data-end=1054><strong data-start=1020 data-end=1037>Backup camera</strong> for added safety</p></li><li data-start=1055 data-end=1096><p data-start=1057 data-end=1096><strong data-start=1057 data-end=1096>Dual-zone automatic climate control</strong></p></li><li data-start=1097 data-end=1132><p data-start=1099 data-end=1132><strong data-start=1099 data-end=1132>LED headlights and taillights</strong></p></li><li data-start=1133 data-end=1159><p data-start=1135 data-end=1159><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1159>Automatic high beams</strong></p></li><li data-start=1160 data-end=1178><p data-start=1162 data-end=1178><strong data-start=1162 data-end=1178>Alloy wheels</strong></p></li><li data-start=1179 data-end=1227><p data-start=1181 data-end=1227>Spacious rear seating and generous trunk space</p></li></ul><p data-start=1229 data-end=1452>This Corolla Hybrid drives beautifully—quiet, responsive, and incredibly efficient. Whether youre commuting daily or planning a weekend trip, it delivers big value with low running costs and Toyota’s legendary reliability.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

73,500 KM

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid | Leather Upgrade

12672813

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid | Leather Upgrade

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBAMDE4MJ018018

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
2021 Toyota Corolla