$24,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid | Leather Upgrade
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid | Leather Upgrade
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – Efficient, Refined, and Ready to Drive
Experience the perfect balance of fuel efficiency, comfort, and Toyota reliability with this 2021 Corolla Hybrid. Exceptionally clean and well cared for, this hybrid sedan offers a smooth, quiet ride and a surprisingly upscale interior — including leather seats for added comfort and style.
Highlights & Features:
1.8L Hybrid Synergy Drive – outstanding fuel economy at 4.4L/100km (combined)
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for smooth, seamless acceleration
Leather-appointed seating – clean, plush, and well-maintained
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0: Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams
8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated front seats
Smart Key system with push-button start
Backup camera for added safety
Dual-zone automatic climate control
LED headlights and taillights
Automatic high beams
Alloy wheels
Spacious rear seating and generous trunk space
This Corolla Hybrid drives beautifully—quiet, responsive, and incredibly efficient. Whether you're commuting daily or planning a weekend trip, it delivers big value with low running costs and Toyota’s legendary reliability.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330