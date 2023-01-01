Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

36,134 KM

Details Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE LOW KM | NEW FRONT TIRES!

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE LOW KM | NEW FRONT TIRES!

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

36,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9445675
  Stock #: LP2644
  VIN: 5YFB4MBE5MP072644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

