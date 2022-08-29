Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

18,030 KM

Details Features

$56,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD with Red Leather Interior and Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE AWD with Red Leather Interior and Power Liftgate

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9239857
  2. 9239857
  3. 9239857
  4. 9239857
  5. 9239857
  6. 9239857
  7. 9239857
  8. 9239857
  9. 9239857
  10. 9239857
  11. 9239857
  12. 9239857
  13. 9239857
  14. 9239857
  15. 9239857
  16. 9239857
  17. 9239857
  18. 9239857
  19. 9239857
  20. 9239857
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,588

+ taxes & licensing

18,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9239857
  • Stock #: LP1748
  • VIN: 5TDLZRBH6MS141748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP1748
  • Mileage 18,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,528 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 128,768 KM
$34,488 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 27,291 KM
$52,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory