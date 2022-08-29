Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

27,291 KM

Details Features

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8-Passenger with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9239860
  • Stock #: LP3383
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH6MS543383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP3383
  • Mileage 27,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

