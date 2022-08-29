Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

33,377 KM

Details Features

$57,588

+ tax & licensing
$57,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded with Clean Carfax

2021 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum AWD 7-Passenger Fully Loaded with Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,588

+ taxes & licensing

33,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9280711
  Stock #: P4546
  VIN: 5TDFZRBH0MS104546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

