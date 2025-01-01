Menu
Location

Premium Autos

2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2

905-580-9577

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,087KM
VIN 2T3B1RFVXMW224634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,087 KM

Vehicle Description

The RAV4s focus is on getting every job done without a fuss. It is practical, fuel-efficient, and rugged looking. All-wheel-drive systems add a little bite to the stylistic bark of an SUV thats best when tackling familiar suburban tasks. It offers plenty of features with multiple different drive modes:

Some Key Features:

- LED Lights

- Heated seats

- Apple carplay

- Android Auto

- Multifunctional Steering Wheel

- Reverse parking camera

- Adaptive cruise control

-Fuel Economy (EPA Estimated):

-Lane Assist

-Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sport & Snow modes for optimal efficiency and performance

-Much more!

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

