$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
|AWD|HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|DIFFERENT DRIVE MODES|LANE ASSIST- LTA|
2021 Toyota RAV4
|AWD|HEATED SEATS|CARPLAY|DIFFERENT DRIVE MODES|LANE ASSIST- LTA|
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,087 KM
Vehicle Description
The RAV4s focus is on getting every job done without a fuss. It is practical, fuel-efficient, and rugged looking. All-wheel-drive systems add a little bite to the stylistic bark of an SUV thats best when tackling familiar suburban tasks. It offers plenty of features with multiple different drive modes:
Some Key Features:
- LED Lights
- Heated seats
- Apple carplay
- Android Auto
- Multifunctional Steering Wheel
- Reverse parking camera
- Adaptive cruise control
-Fuel Economy (EPA Estimated):
-Lane Assist
-Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sport & Snow modes for optimal efficiency and performance
-Much more!
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Premium Autos
Email Premium Autos
Premium Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-580-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-580-9577