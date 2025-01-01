Menu
<p data-start=153 data-end=224><strong data-start=153 data-end=224>2021 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD – Rugged, Loaded, and Ready for Anything</strong></p><p data-start=226 data-end=467>The 2021 RAV4 Trail brings together Toyota reliability, adventure-ready capability, and premium comfort. This trim stands out with its aggressive styling, upgraded interior, and enhanced off-road tech. Perfect for year-round Ontario driving.</p><p data-start=469 data-end=485><strong data-start=469 data-end=485>Key Features</strong></p><p data-start=487 data-end=1788>• 2.5L 4-cylinder engine<br data-start=511 data-end=514 />• 8-speed automatic transmission<br data-start=546 data-end=549 />• All-Wheel Drive (Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD)<br data-start=597 data-end=600 />• Multi-Terrain Select drive modes (Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt / Snow / Normal)<br data-start=677 data-end=680 />• Trail-exclusive suspension tuning<br data-start=715 data-end=718 />• Towing capacity up to 3,500 lbs<br data-start=751 data-end=754 />• 19-inch Trail alloy wheels<br data-start=782 data-end=785 />• All-terrain tires (trim-specific)<br data-start=820 data-end=823 />• Roof rails<br data-start=835 data-end=838 />• Power moonroof<br data-start=854 data-end=857 />• LED headlights & LED daytime running lights<br data-start=902 data-end=905 />• LED taillights<br data-start=921 data-end=924 />• Fog lights<br data-start=936 data-end=939 />• Trail-exclusive front grille & exterior accents<br data-start=988 data-end=991 />• SofTex-trimmed interior<br data-start=1016 data-end=1019 />• Heated front seats<br data-start=1039 data-end=1042 />• Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel<br data-start=1081 data-end=1084 />• Power driver’s seat with lumbar support<br data-start=1125 data-end=1128 />• Dual-zone automatic climate control<br data-start=1165 data-end=1168 />• Push button start<br data-start=1187 data-end=1190 />• Smart Key system<br data-start=1208 data-end=1211 />• Apple CarPlay and Android Auto<br data-start=1243 data-end=1246 />• 8-inch touchscreen display<br data-start=1274 data-end=1277 />• Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs<br data-start=1309 data-end=1312 />• Backup camera<br data-start=1327 data-end=1330 />• Toyota Safety Sense 2.0<br data-start=1355 data-end=1358 /> – Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection<br data-start=1407 data-end=1410 /> – Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist<br data-start=1454 data-end=1457 /> – Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br data-start=1488 data-end=1491 /> – Lane Tracing Assist<br data-start=1513 data-end=1516 /> – Automatic High Beams<br data-start=1539 data-end=1542 />• Blind Spot Monitor<br data-start=1562 data-end=1565 />• Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br data-start=1591 data-end=1594 />• Hill Start Assist<br data-start=1613 data-end=1616 />• Downhill Assist Control<br data-start=1641 data-end=1644 />• Power liftgate<br data-start=1660 data-end=1663 />• 60/40 split folding rear seats<br data-start=1695 data-end=1698 />• Large cargo area with adjustable cargo floor<br data-start=1744 data-end=1747 />• Trail rubber floor liners (if equipped)</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

116,180 KM

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

2021 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Used
116,180KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,180 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Toyota RAV4