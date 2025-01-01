$31,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
2021 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,180 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota RAV4 Trail AWD – Rugged, Loaded, and Ready for Anything
The 2021 RAV4 Trail brings together Toyota reliability, adventure-ready capability, and premium comfort. This trim stands out with its aggressive styling, upgraded interior, and enhanced off-road tech. Perfect for year-round Ontario driving.
Key Features
• 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
• 8-speed automatic transmission
• All-Wheel Drive (Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD)
• Multi-Terrain Select drive modes (Mud & Sand / Rock & Dirt / Snow / Normal)
• Trail-exclusive suspension tuning
• Towing capacity up to 3,500 lbs
• 19-inch Trail alloy wheels
• All-terrain tires (trim-specific)
• Roof rails
• Power moonroof
• LED headlights & LED daytime running lights
• LED taillights
• Fog lights
• Trail-exclusive front grille & exterior accents
• SofTex-trimmed interior
• Heated front seats
• Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
• Power driver’s seat with lumbar support
• Dual-zone automatic climate control
• Push button start
• Smart Key system
• Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
• 8-inch touchscreen display
• Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs
• Backup camera
• Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
– Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
– Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
– Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
– Lane Tracing Assist
– Automatic High Beams
• Blind Spot Monitor
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Hill Start Assist
• Downhill Assist Control
• Power liftgate
• 60/40 split folding rear seats
• Large cargo area with adjustable cargo floor
• Trail rubber floor liners (if equipped)
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
