2021 Toyota RAV4

28,708 KM

$42,588

+ tax & licensing
$42,588

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Leather Seats and Power Liftgate

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$42,588

+ taxes & licensing

28,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8010504
  Stock #: LP7921
  VIN: 2T3R1RFV6MC157921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP7921
  • Mileage 28,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! Remainder of Factory Warranty! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Midnight Black Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

