2021 Toyota RAV4

16,616 KM

Details Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Power Liftgate and Clean Carfax

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD with Power Liftgate and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

16,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8688092
  • Stock #: LP6452
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV2MC206452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

