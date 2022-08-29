$72,980+ tax & licensing
$72,980
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE AWD | PLUG IN | FULLY LOADED | READY TO GO!!
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
20,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143254
- Stock #: K9322
- VIN: JTMGB3FV9MD026737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $74
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - LEATHER WITH CLOTH INSERTS - SUNROOF - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - POWER TAILGATE - WIRELESS CHARGER - NAVGIATION MUCH...
