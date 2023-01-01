Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

43,834 KM

Details Features

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime Hybrid XSE AWD LIMITED STOCK | CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

Prime Hybrid XSE AWD LIMITED STOCK | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9445678
  2. 9445678
  3. 9445678
  4. 9445678
  5. 9445678
  6. 9445678
  7. 9445678
  8. 9445678
  9. 9445678
  10. 9445678
  11. 9445678
  12. 9445678
  13. 9445678
  14. 9445678
  15. 9445678
  16. 9445678
  17. 9445678
  18. 9445678
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

43,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9445678
  • Stock #: 23054A
  • VIN: JTMGB3FV3MD014504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,834 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Highland...
 59,357 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Elite...
 40,853 KM
$43,888 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Pri...
 43,834 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory