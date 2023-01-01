$41,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 7 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9635443

9635443 Stock #: LP5169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,798 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.