2021 Toyota RAV4

44,798 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium AWD LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE Premium AWD LEATHER SEATS | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

44,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635443
  • Stock #: LP5169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,798 KM

Vehicle Description

LP5169

LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! POWER MOONROOF! POWER DRIVER SEAT! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium AWD Ruby Flare Pearl

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

