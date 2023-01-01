$41,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,888
- Listing ID: 9788437
- Stock #: LP4154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,114 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KILOMETERS! LEATHER SEATS! POWER LIFTGATE! HEATED STEERING! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! BRAKES SERVICED! REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY! AWD!
SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ 4 Wheel Brake Serviced
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Driver Seat
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function
TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Super White
WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.
TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
