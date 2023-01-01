Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 1 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9788437

9788437 Stock #: LP4154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP4154

Mileage 38,114 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.