Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Sienna

28,700 KM

Details Description Features

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Sienna

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger XSE AWD 7-PASS | LOW KM | POWER SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Sienna

XSE 7-Passenger XSE AWD 7-PASS | LOW KM | POWER SLIDING DOORS

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 9845588
  2. 9845588
  3. 9845588
  4. 9845588
  5. 9845588
  6. 9845588
  7. 9845588
  8. 9845588
  9. 9845588
  10. 9845588
  11. 9845588
  12. 9845588
  13. 9845588
  14. 9845588
  15. 9845588
  16. 9845588
  17. 9845588
  18. 9845588
  19. 9845588
  20. 9845588
  21. 9845588
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9845588
  • Stock #: LP0539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LP0539

LOW KILOMETERS! 7-PASSENGER! LEATHER SEATS! POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER MOONROOF! HEATED STEERING! TOYOTA CERTIFIED! DEALERSHIP SERVICED! RECENT ARRIVAL! TRADE-IN! AWD!

SERVICES COMPLETED
✓ Wheel Alignment
✓ 4 Wheel Brake Serviced
✓ Cabin Filter Changed
✓ New Wiper Blade Rubbers Inserted

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

INTERIOR
✓ Power Sliding Doors
✓ 7-Passenger
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Power Moonroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Grey Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport/EV Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
✓ Brake Hold Function

TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

2021 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

WHAT YOU GET IN A TOYOTA CERTIFIED USED VEHICLE
* Special Toyota Financing Rates
* 160-point inspection
* 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain
* 24-hour special roadside assistance
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

TEST DRIVE TODAY at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd or give us a call at 905-842-8400 to book. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Sienna X...
 28,700 KM
$72,888 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus IS 300 30...
 92,738 KM
$34,088 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 100,237 KM
$31,588 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory