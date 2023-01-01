Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

113,578 KM

Details

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 5TFDZ5BN7MX066376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab NO ACCIDENTS 4x4 Certified Financing Available

 

Car is in great condition, runs and drives really well! 

 

Back-up camera, navigation, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, heated seats, tonneau cover, climate control. Toyota Entertainment touchscreen.

 

Automatic

 

4 x 4 

 

 3.5L 6 cyl engine 

 

Fresh tires & brakes

 

Double Cab. 5-seater

 

Towing package

 

Regular size box

 

See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WiEfaDRRiNnOXHHHFhJRKgx2N/ZacDqN

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE 

 

Price is $40,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $379 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $939 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399 

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

